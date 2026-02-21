Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 21, 2026

Karachi, February 21, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have advanced today, with the chandi ka rate reaching Rs. 10,752 per tola—capturing fresh momentum from global bullion trends and active domestic participation. This gain follows recent market adjustments, highlighting silver’s sensitivity to worldwide shifts.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,216 per 10 grams and Rs. 921.6 per gram, supported by international spot silver activity and its strong tie to gold. The metal is drawing increased attention as a reliable safe-haven option and vital industrial commodity in the present economic setting.

This upward shift aligns with gold’s firm levels (local 24K gold at Rs. 526,462 per tola), emphasizing the mutual influence between the two metals during periods of market activity.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Close Connection to Gold Strength – Gold’s sustained positioning (international spot near $5,000–$5,100+/oz and local rates around Rs. 526,462 per tola) bolsters silver, as investors frequently pair both for hedging and balance. Global Spot Silver Momentum – International silver has shown upward pressure (spot levels in elevated ranges), directly elevating local PKR costs through import pricing and exchange rate impacts. Solid Industrial Consumption – Silver’s indispensable role in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and sustainable energy ensures steady demand, reinforcing prices amid changing conditions. Domestic Buyer Interest – Pakistani purchasers and jewelers are displaying greater involvement with silver as protection against inflation and a more affordable precious metal versus gold, contributing to today’s positive trend in Sarafa markets.

Experts note silver’s fluctuating yet encouraging profile—recent variations have moved into this advancing phase—backed by investment appeal and industrial essentials.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.