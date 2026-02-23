Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 23, 2026

Karachi, February 23, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have shown a strong uptick today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 11,603 per tola—reflecting solid gains propelled by international precious metals momentum and sustained local buying interest. This rise continues the recent positive trajectory, as silver responds effectively to worldwide market signals.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,945 per 10 grams and Rs. 994.5 per gram, driven by global spot silver trends and its reliable correlation with gold. The metal is gaining renewed appeal as a worthwhile safe-haven choice and essential industrial resource in the prevailing economic climate.

This advance tracks gold’s firm levels (local 24K gold at Rs. 517,000 per tola), underscoring the shared dynamics between the two metals amid ongoing market strength.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Tight Connection to Gold Momentum – Gold’s consistent strength (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates around Rs. 517,000 per tola) supports silver, as participants often utilize both for hedging and diversification. Global Spot Silver Strength – International silver has maintained upward pressure (spot levels in elevated ranges), directly raising local PKR pricing through import expenses and exchange rate effects. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s crucial applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and green energy technologies guarantee steady demand, bolstering prices through diverse market scenarios. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani purchasers and jewelers are displaying heightened interest in silver as protection against inflation and a budget-friendly precious metal versus gold, fueling today’s favorable movement in Sarafa markets.

Experts emphasize silver’s dynamic yet promising profile—recent variations have transitioned into this advancing stage—backed by investment appeal and industrial essentials.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (February 23, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 994.5 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 9,945 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 11,603 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports