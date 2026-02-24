Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 24, 2026

Karachi, February 24, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have recorded a significant increase today, with the chandi ka rate reaching Rs. 12,603 per tola—reflecting robust gains driven by international precious metals momentum and heightened local demand. This sharp rise builds on recent positive trends, as silver demonstrates strong reactivity to worldwide market signals.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 10,802 per 10 grams and Rs. 1,080.2 per gram, supported by global spot silver strength and its close alignment with gold. The metal is attracting growing interest as a valuable safe-haven asset and key industrial commodity in the current economic environment.

This upward movement corresponds with gold’s firm positioning (local 24K gold at Rs. 536,562 per tola), highlighting the interconnected performance of the two metals during periods of sustained market strength.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Tie to Gold Rally – Gold’s elevated levels (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates around Rs. 536,562 per tola) lift silver, as investors frequently pair both for hedging and portfolio diversification. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has sustained upward pressure (spot levels in higher ranges), directly boosting local PKR pricing through import costs and exchange rate influences. Robust Industrial Demand – Silver’s essential applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy sectors ensure consistent consumption, reinforcing prices amid dynamic conditions. Local Investor Engagement – Pakistani buyers and jewelers are showing increased participation with silver as an inflation hedge and more accessible precious metal compared to gold, fueling today’s strong trend in Sarafa markets.

Analysts highlight silver’s volatile yet promising outlook—recent fluctuations have evolved into this surging phase—supported by both investment appeal and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes before transactions, as rates can shift rapidly with international developments and local sentiment.

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 1,080.2 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 10,802 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 12,603 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports