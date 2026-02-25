Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 25, 2026

Karachi, February 25, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have posted a substantial rise today, with the chandi ka rate climbing to Rs. 12,204 per tola—capturing powerful upward drive from worldwide precious metals trends and vigorous local purchasing. This notable advance extends the ongoing positive pattern, as silver exhibits keen sensitivity to global market impulses.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 10,460 per 10 grams and Rs. 1,046 per gram, reinforced by international spot silver vigor and its tight linkage to gold. The metal is drawing heightened focus as a worthwhile safe-haven selection and indispensable industrial element in the existing economic framework.

This escalation corresponds with gold’s robust standing (local 24K gold in the Rs. 545,000+ range), illustrating the synchronized behavior of the two metals during phases of sustained market vigor.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s firm levels (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates elevated) elevate silver, as participants commonly pair both for hedging and portfolio balance. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has upheld strong pressure (spot levels in higher ranges), directly enhancing local PKR pricing via import expenses and currency exchange influences. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s crucial functions in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and sustainable energy fields ensure persistent consumption, strengthening prices through varied market scenarios. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani purchasers and jewelers are displaying increased involvement with silver as protection against inflation and a more affordable precious metal versus gold, fueling today’s strong direction in Sarafa markets.

Analysts underscore silver’s fluctuating yet encouraging character—recent movements have progressed into this surging phase—supported by investment appeal and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (February 25, 2026)