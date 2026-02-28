Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 28, 2026

Karachi, February 28, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have exhibited strong upward momentum today, with the chandi ka rate climbing to Rs. 11,003 per tola—reflecting powerful lift from international precious metals trends and active local acquisition. This notable gain extends the recent bullish sequence, as silver proves highly responsive to global market impulses.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,431 per 10 grams and Rs. 943.1 per gram, bolstered by international spot silver potency and its firm bond with gold. The metal is capturing escalating notice as a prudent safe-haven instrument and vital industrial constituent in today’s economic landscape.

This intensification matches gold’s sturdy posture (local 24K gold at Rs. 540,562 per tola), demonstrating the harmonized conduct of the two metals during intervals of persistent market potency.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates elevated) propels silver, as traders regularly combine both for protection and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved forceful upward influence (spot levels in superior ranges), swiftly amplifying local PKR valuation via import outlays and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy domains secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through assorted market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting amplified participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s vigorous progression in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent shifts have advanced into this surging period—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan- February 28, 2026