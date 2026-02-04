Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 4, 2026

Karachi, February 4, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have seen a strong upward movement today, with the chandi ka rate climbing to Rs. 14,304 per tola—marking a significant recovery and surge after recent corrections. This rebound aligns with renewed momentum in international precious metals and local investor interest.

Current rates show Rs. 12,260 per 10 grams and Rs. 1,226 per gram, reflecting gains driven by global spot silver strength and correlated performance with gold. The metal has experienced volatile swings in recent weeks, with sharp dips followed by this notable uptick as safe-haven demand returns.

The rise mirrors gold’s recovery (with local 24K gold climbing toward Rs. 529,000+ per tola after earlier drops), underscoring silver’s role as an accessible precious asset amid economic and market fluctuations.

Key Factors Fueling the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

1. Strong Correlation with Gold Rally – Gold’s sharp rebound (international spot rising to around $4,900–$5,000+/oz) has lifted silver, as both metals attract hedging and diversification flows during uncertainty.

2. Global Spot Silver Strength – International silver has rebounded significantly (spot levels in higher ranges after corrections), directly boosting local PKR prices through import costs and exchange dynamics.

3. Persistent Industrial Demand – Silver’s critical applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy continue to support prices, creating underlying bullish pressure even amid short-term volatility.

4. Local Market Sentiment – After recent corrections, Pakistani investors and jewelers are showing renewed interest in silver as an inflation hedge and affordable alternative to gold, amplifying the upward move.

Analysts note that silver’s recent performance has been marked by dramatic fluctuations—earlier gains reversed sharply before this rebound phase. The metal remains attractive for its dual precious and industrial appeal.

Buyers and investors are advised to check live Sarafa market quotes before transactions, as rates can shift rapidly with international developments.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (February 4, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 1,226 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 12,260 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 14,304 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports.