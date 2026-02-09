Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 9, 2026

Karachi, February 9, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have edged higher today, with the chandi ka rate settling around Rs. 8,042–8,148 per tola—indicating modest stabilization and slight upward movement following recent corrections. This follows a period of sharp fluctuations, where silver has been adjusting to international market trends.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 6,893–6,993 per 10 grams and Rs. 689.3–699.3 per gram, supported by renewed global momentum and silver’s tight linkage to gold performance. The metal continues to attract interest as an affordable safe-haven option and industrial commodity.

The uptick aligns with gold’s ongoing levels (local 24K gold above Rs. 520,000 per tola), underscoring the interconnected nature of precious metals amid economic uncertainty.

Key Factors Influencing Silver Prices in Pakistan Today

1. Linked to Gold Market Trends – Gold’s stability and occasional rebounds (international spot near $4,900–$5,000+/oz) provide positive spillover for silver, as investors often trade both metals together for hedging purposes.

2. International Spot Adjustments – Global silver has shown recovery signs (spot around $80–$82/oz in recent data), lifting local PKR-denominated prices through import costs and exchange rate effects.

3. Strong Industrial Demand Base – Continued consumption in solar energy, electric vehicles, electronics, and green tech sectors offers fundamental support, helping stabilize prices after earlier dips.

4. Local Sentiment and Hedging – Pakistani investors and jewelers are maintaining interest in silver as an inflation hedge and lower-cost alternative to gold, contributing to today’s steadier-to-positive tone in Sarafa markets.

Market analysts note that silver has experienced high volatility in recent weeks—sharp declines followed by partial recoveries and modest gains. The current levels suggest a potential consolidation phase, with future direction tied to global cues.

Buyers and investors should verify live quotes from trusted sources before any transactions, as rates can shift quickly with international spot prices and local supply-demand dynamics.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan February 9, 2026

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 689.3 – 699.3 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 6,893 – 6,993 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 8,042 – 8,148 Standard Market Rate

Rates are approximate and aggregated from latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports