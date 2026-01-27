Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- January 27, 2026

Karachi, January 27, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have seen a sharp rise in recent days, mirroring the upward momentum in global precious metals markets. The current silver rate in Pakistan today stands at around Rs. 11,430 per tola, reflecting a notable increase over the past week and month, with some sources reporting gains of 14-15% in short periods.

This surge in chandi ka rate (silver price) is closely linked to the record-breaking rally in gold prices, which have pushed 24K gold above Rs. 532,000 per tola in local markets. Gold and silver often move in tandem as safe-haven assets, especially during times of geopolitical uncertainty, economic volatility, and currency fluctuations.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Rise in Pakistan

1. Global Gold and Silver Rally – International gold has climbed toward $5,000 per ounce, while silver has surged past $110 per ounce, hitting near-record highs. This has directly influenced local prices in Pakistan through imported metal costs and exchange rates.

2. Safe-Haven Demand – Ongoing geopolitical tensions and a weaker U.S. dollar have boosted investor interest in precious metals as hedges against inflation and instability, benefiting both gold and silver.

3. Strong Industrial Demand – Silver’s unique role in clean energy (solar panels), electronics, EVs, and technology sectors continues to outpace supply, creating structural shortages and upward pressure on prices. Analysts note that industrial consumption is growing faster than mining output, supporting long-term bullish trends.

4. Local Currency and Import Factors – The Pakistani rupee’s dynamics against the USD amplify international price movements, making silver more expensive for local buyers and jewelers.

Silver prices in Pakistan have shown strong performance over the past month, with some tracking data indicating increases of over 40% in certain periods, driven by these combined global and local factors.

Market experts advise monitoring daily updates from trusted sources like Sarafa markets or financial portals, as rates fluctuate based on international spot prices and local demand. Investors and buyers should check live quotes before transactions, as silver remains a volatile but attractive asset amid the current bullish outlook.