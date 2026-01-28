Silver Rate in Pakistan Today -January 28, 2026

Karachi, January 28, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have continued their impressive upward trajectory, reaching new local highs amid a strong global precious metals rally. The chandi ka rate today stands at Rs. 11,640 per tola, reflecting a steady climb driven by international silver prices surging past $111 per ounce and strong correlated demand with gold.

This latest increase follows a recent Rs. 212 jump per tola, with the 10-gram rate climbing to Rs. 9,979. Over the past week, silver has shown gains of around 14% in PKR terms, outpacing many other assets and attracting investors seeking hedges against economic uncertainty.

The rise mirrors the broader precious metals boom, where gold has hovered near record levels (despite a minor correction today), boosting safe-haven appeal for both metals. Silver’s dual role as a precious and industrial commodity has further fueled the momentum.

Key Factors Fueling the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

With international gold above $5,000 per ounce and local 24K gold near Rs. 530,000+ per tola, silver often follows gold’s lead as investors diversify into affordable precious metals during volatility.

Silver hit $111.65 per ounce internationally, up significantly in recent sessions, directly impacting imported rates in Pakistan via USD/PKR exchange dynamics.

Growing needs from solar energy, electric vehicles, electronics, and green tech sectors continue to create supply shortages, supporting long-term bullish trends even as precious demand rises.

Ongoing global uncertainties, inflation concerns, and rupee fluctuations amplify price movements, making silver an attractive option for local investors and jewelers.

Market analysts note that silver’s performance has been particularly strong in recent weeks, with some periods showing over 40% monthly gains in certain tracking data. Buyers and investors are advised to check live Sarafa market quotes before any transactions, as rates can shift quickly based on international spot prices and local supply.

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 997.9 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 9,979 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 11,640 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa market reports; minor variations may occur by location or dealer. Always verify with local jewelers for exact quotes.