Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- January 29, 2026

Karachi, January 29, 2026: Silver prices in Pakistan have sustained their bullish run, with the chandi ka rate today reaching Rs. 11,913 per tola—marking continued gains driven by international precious metals strength and local market dynamics. This follows recent increases, with silver showing robust weekly and monthly uptrends amid correlated movements with gold.

The latest figures show silver at Rs. 10,211 per 10 grams and Rs. 1,021.1 per gram, reflecting a steady climb as investors flock to affordable safe-haven assets. Over recent periods, silver has posted impressive gains in PKR terms, often outpacing expectations due to its dual precious and industrial appeal.

This upward pressure aligns with gold’s ongoing rally, where 24K gold hovers around **Rs. 551,662 per tola**, reinforcing silver’s role as a complementary investment during economic uncertainty.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Rise in Pakistan

1. Gold’s strength near historic highs (with international spot above $5,300–$5,600/oz in recent sessions) pulls silver along, as both metals benefit from safe-haven buying and diversification strategies.

2. Global silver prices have surged, with spot levels around $116–$120 per ounce, directly translating to higher local costs through import pricing and USD/PKR exchange influences.

3. Silver’s critical use in solar panels, EVs, electronics, and renewable energy sectors continues to drive structural demand, often exceeding supply and supporting premium pricing even as precious demand rises.

4. Currency fluctuations, inflation hedging, and geopolitical factors amplify international movements, making silver increasingly attractive for Pakistani investors and jewelers.

Analysts highlight silver’s strong performance in recent weeks, with some tracking periods showing 40%+ monthly gains in PKR. Buyers should monitor live Sarafa quotes, as rates can adjust quickly based on global spot prices and local sentiment.

For the most accurate and real-time updates, check trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, or the Karachi Sarafa market directly. Silver remains a compelling asset in this bullish environment—keep an eye on developments for informed decisions.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 1,021.1 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 10,211 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 11,913 Standard Sarafa Market Rate

Rates are approximate and sourced from latest Karachi/local Sarafa report.