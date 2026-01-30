Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- January 30, 2026

Karachi, January 30, 2026: Silver prices in Pakistan experienced a modest pullback today, with the chandi ka rate settling at Rs. 11,730 per tola—down roughly 2% from yesterday’s levels in line with international corrections. Despite the dip, silver remains significantly higher than earlier in the month, supported by strong underlying demand and its close tie to gold’s performance.

Current rates show Rs. 10,068 per 10 grams and Rs. 1,006.8 per gram, following a period of sharp gains where silver benefited from gold’s rally and industrial momentum. The recent volatility highlights silver’s sensitivity to global spot movements and local rupee dynamics.

While today’s adjustment follows a global precious metals correction (with silver spot dipping toward $105–$117/oz ranges in reports), the metal continues to attract attention as an affordable safe-haven and industrial play.

Key Factors Influencing Silver Prices in Pakistan Today

1. Correlation with Gold Correction – After gold touched record highs near Rs. 572,000+ per tola, a pullback in international gold (around $5,150–$5,500/oz) has tempered silver’s momentum, though both metals remain elevated year-to-date.

2. Global Spot Adjustments – International silver eased slightly after recent surges, impacting imported costs in Pakistan via exchange rates and market sentiment.

3. Persistent Industrial Strength – Demand from solar, EVs, electronics, and green technologies continues to underpin prices, with structural shortages likely to limit downside and support rebounds.

4. Local Market Dynamics – Rupee fluctuations, investor hedging against inflation, and geopolitical factors keep silver volatile but attractive for diversification in uncertain times.

Analysts note that despite today’s dip, silver has shown impressive monthly gains (over 40% in some tracking periods earlier), driven by these fundamentals. Investors should watch for quick shifts tied to global trends.

For live and accurate quotes, check trusted sources like FOREX.pk, Hamariweb, Profit Pakistan Today, or your local Sarafa market. Silver’s outlook remains bullish long-term—monitor closely for optimal timing.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (January 30, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 1,006.8 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 10,068 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 11,730 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate, based on latest available Karachi/local Sarafa and bullion reports