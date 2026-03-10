Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 10, 2026

Karachi, March 10, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have upheld their impressive upward trend today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 11,003 per tola—demonstrating continued resilience fueled by international precious metals momentum and steady local engagement. This sustained elevation follows recent positive developments, as silver aligns closely with global market forces.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,431 per 10 grams and Rs. 943.1 per gram, reinforced by international spot silver activity and its strong connection to gold. The metal is maintaining appeal as a sensible safe-haven option and critical industrial asset in the prevailing economic environment.

This firmness corresponds with gold’s solid levels (local 24K gold at Rs. 539,562 per tola), underscoring the parallel dynamics between the two metals amid ongoing market vigor.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s firm positioning (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates elevated) supports silver, as investors frequently pair both for hedging and diversification. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has sustained upward pressure (spot levels in elevated ranges), directly boosting local PKR pricing through import costs and exchange rate effects. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s essential applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy sectors ensure steady consumption, fortifying prices through varied market conditions. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani purchasers and jewelers are showing consistent involvement with silver as an inflation hedge and more accessible precious metal compared to gold, fueling today’s positive trend in Sarafa markets.

Analysts highlight silver’s dynamic yet promising profile—recent upward shifts have solidified into this surging phase—backed by investment appeal and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.