Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 13, 2026

Karachi, March 13, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have shown notable upward strength today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 10,603 per tola—capturing renewed momentum fueled by international precious metals trends and active local buying interest. This positive shift builds on recent patterns, as silver responds effectively to global market cues despite some volatility.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,088 per 10 grams and Rs. 908.8 per gram, supported by international spot silver dynamics and its reliable linkage to gold. The metal is maintaining appeal as a practical safe-haven option and key industrial resource in the prevailing economic climate.

This firmness aligns with gold’s steady (though slightly corrected) levels (local 24K gold around Rs. 533,262–540,000+ per tola), underscoring the parallel dynamics between the two metals amid fluctuating but overall supportive market conditions.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s resilient positioning (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm despite recent dips) supports silver, as investors often pair both for hedging and diversification. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has sustained upward pressure (spot levels in elevated ranges), directly boosting local PKR pricing through import costs and exchange rate influences. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s essential applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy sectors ensure consistent consumption, reinforcing prices across varied scenarios. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani purchasers and jewelers are showing steady involvement with silver as an inflation hedge and more accessible precious metal compared to gold, fueling today’s positive trend in Sarafa markets.

Analysts highlight silver’s volatile yet promising nature—recent fluctuations have progressed into this surging phase—backed by investment appeal and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan- March 13, 2026