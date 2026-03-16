Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 16, 2026

KARACHI: The silver rate in Pakistan has witnessed another decline today, Monday, March 16, 2026, as precious metal prices continue to retreat in the domestic market following a downward trend in the international bullion market.

According to the latest data shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-karat silver has decreased for the fourth consecutive trading session. This consistent dip comes amidst fluctuations in the U.S. dollar and a cooling global demand for safe-haven assets.

Latest Silver Rates in Pakistan – March 16, 2026

Investors and buyers looking for the latest silver (chandi) prices in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and other major cities can find the current market rates below:

Silver Rate per 1 Gram: Rs 723.60

Silver Rate per 10 Grams: Rs 7,236

Silver Rate per 1 Tola: Rs 8,441

Today’s decline saw the per tola price drop by Rs 100, while the 10-gram rate fell by Rs 86.

Market Analysis and Global Impact

Market analysts suggest that the local price reduction is a direct reflection of the global market, where silver has faced pressure due to a strengthening dollar and shifting investor sentiment.

As international spot silver prices remain volatile, the local Sarafa markets have adjusted accordingly to stay aligned with global benchmarks.

While gold often steals the spotlight with its recent record-breaking surges, silver remains a critical asset for both industrial use and private investment in Pakistan.

Experts advise buyers to keep a close watch on the USD to PKR exchange rate, as any significant movement in the currency parity often impacts the final retail price of white metal in the local markets.