Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 18, 2026

Karachi, March 18, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have delivered a significant boost today, with the chandi ka rate reaching Rs. 9,903 per tola—illustrating strong upward drive from worldwide precious metals trends and enthusiastic local acquisition. This notable advance extends the prevailing bullish sequence, as silver exhibits keen sensitivity to international market impulses.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 8,488 per 10 grams and Rs. 848.8 per gram, reinforced by international spot silver vigor and its tight linkage to gold. The metal is drawing heightened focus as a worthwhile safe-haven selection and indispensable industrial element in the existing economic framework.

This escalation corresponds with gold’s sturdy posture (local 24K gold in the Rs. 523,000–540,000 range), demonstrating the harmonized conduct of the two metals during intervals of persistent market potency.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates elevated) propels silver, as traders regularly combine both for protection and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved forceful upward influence (spot levels in superior ranges), swiftly amplifying local PKR valuation via import outlays and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy domains secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through assorted market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting amplified participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s vigorous progression in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent shifts have advanced into this surging period—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan- March 18, 2026