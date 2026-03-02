Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 2, 2026

Karachi, March 2, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have shown impressive upward movement today, with the chandi ka rate reaching Rs. 13,003 per tola—highlighting strong momentum driven by international precious metals trends and robust local demand. This notable increase extends the recent bullish phase, as silver reacts sharply to global market signals.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 11,145 per 10 grams and Rs. 1,114.5 per gram, supported by international spot silver strength and its close tie to gold. The metal is attracting heightened interest as a prudent safe-haven choice and essential industrial element in the current economic climate.

This surge aligns with gold’s elevated levels (local 24K gold around Rs. 562,174 per tola), illustrating the synchronized performance of the two metals during periods of sustained market strength.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s firm positioning (international spot near $5,400+/oz and local rates high) boosts silver, as investors often combine both for hedging and diversification. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has maintained upward pressure (spot levels in elevated ranges around $95+/oz), directly enhancing local PKR pricing via import costs and exchange rate effects. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy sectors secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through varied market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting amplified participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s vigorous progression in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent shifts have advanced into this surging period—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan – March 2, 2026

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 1,114.5 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 11,145 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 13,003 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports