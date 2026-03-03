Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 3, 2026

arachi, March 3, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have maintained strong upward momentum today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 13,003 per tola—demonstrating continued strength fueled by international precious metals trends and solid local demand. This sustained rise builds on recent gains, as silver shows high sensitivity to global market developments.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 11,145 per 10 grams and Rs. 1,114.5 per gram, reinforced by international spot silver activity and its tight linkage to gold. The metal is drawing increased attention as a prudent safe-haven choice and vital industrial component in the current economic setting.

This advance aligns with gold’s notable rally (local 24K gold climbing to Rs. 563,862 per tola after a Rs. 13,300 increase), underscoring the synchronized performance of the two metals amid ongoing market strength and safe-haven buying.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s sharp gains (international spot near $5,411/oz and local rates elevated) lift silver, as investors often pair both for hedging and diversification during uncertainty. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has held elevated levels (spot around $95+/oz), directly boosting local PKR pricing through import costs and exchange rate dynamics. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s essential roles in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy sectors ensure steady consumption, supporting prices through varied market conditions. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani purchasers and jewelers are showing heightened involvement with silver as protection against inflation and a more accessible precious metal compared to gold, fueling today’s positive trend in Sarafa markets.

Analysts highlight silver’s dynamic yet promising profile—recent upward shifts have solidified into this surging phase—backed by investment appeal and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (March 3, 2026)