Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 4, 2026

Karachi, March 4, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have displayed solid upward strength today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 11,502 per tola—capturing notable momentum from international precious metals dynamics and continued local investor interest. This firm rise extends the recent positive trend, as silver responds effectively to worldwide market cues.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,859 per 10 grams and Rs. 985.9 per gram, bolstered by global spot silver activity and its reliable linkage to gold. The metal is gaining traction as a practical safe-haven option and key industrial resource in the prevailing economic climate.

This progress tracks gold’s steady performance (local 24K gold in the Rs. 528,000+ range), highlighting the interconnected dynamics between the two metals amid fluctuating market conditions.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s resilient levels (international spot near $5,150+/oz and local rates firm) support silver, as investors often combine both for hedging and diversification purposes. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has sustained elevated ranges (spot around $84–$85/oz), directly lifting local PKR pricing through import costs and exchange rate influences. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s essential roles in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy sectors ensure consistent consumption, reinforcing prices across varied scenarios. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani purchasers and jewelers are maintaining active involvement with silver as an inflation hedge and more affordable precious metal compared to gold, fueling today’s positive direction in Sarafa markets.

Analysts highlight silver’s volatile yet promising nature—recent fluctuations have progressed into this surging phase—backed by investment appeal and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan- March 4, 2026