Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 5, 2026

Karachi, March 5, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have sustained their strong upward trend today, with the chandi ka rate holding at Rs. 11,502 per tola—showcasing continued vigor driven by international precious metals momentum and active domestic participation. This firm positioning extends the recent bullish sequence, as silver remains highly responsive to global market signals.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,859 per 10 grams and Rs. 985.9 per gram, supported by international spot silver strength and its close tie to gold. The metal is drawing renewed focus as a prudent safe-haven instrument and vital industrial constituent in the current economic landscape.

This resilience aligns with gold’s steady levels (local 24K gold around Rs. 539,962 per tola), demonstrating the harmonized conduct of the two metals during periods of persistent market potency.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm) propels silver, as traders regularly combine both for protection and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved forceful upward influence (spot levels in superior ranges), swiftly amplifying local PKR valuation via import outlays and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy domains secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through assorted market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting amplified participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s vigorous progression in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent shifts have advanced into this surging period—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.