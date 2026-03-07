Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 7, 2026

Karachi, March 7, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have exhibited strong upward momentum today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 11,003 per tola—capturing notable gains driven by international precious metals trends and sustained local buying interest. This firm advance extends the recent bullish phase, as silver proves highly responsive to global market signals.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,431 per 10 grams and Rs. 943.1 per gram, bolstered by international spot silver activity and its reliable linkage to gold. The metal is attracting growing attention as a prudent safe-haven instrument and vital industrial constituent in today’s economic landscape.

This resilience aligns with gold’s steady positioning (local 24K gold around Rs. 533,762 per tola despite minor fluctuations), demonstrating the harmonized conduct of the two metals during periods of persistent market potency.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,171–$5,178/oz and local rates elevated) propels silver, as traders regularly combine both for protection and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved forceful upward influence (spot levels in superior ranges around $84–$85/oz), swiftly amplifying local PKR valuation via import outlays and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy domains secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through assorted market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting amplified participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s vigorous progression in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent shifts have advanced into this surging period—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan- March 7, 2026

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 943.1 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 9,431 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 11,003 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports