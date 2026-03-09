Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- March 9, 2026

Karachi, March 9, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have maintained robust upward pressure today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 11,003 per tola—reflecting sustained strength from international precious metals trends and active local demand. This continued elevation follows recent positive movements, as silver exhibits strong alignment with global market forces.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,431 per 10 grams and Rs. 943.1 per gram, supported by international spot silver dynamics and its dependable connection to gold. The metal is securing ongoing interest as a practical safe-haven vehicle and essential industrial element in the existing economic framework.

This positioning corresponds with gold’s resilient levels (local 24K gold in the Rs. 533,000–539,000 range), illustrating the coordinated behavior of the two metals during phases of persistent market vigor.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm) advances silver, as participants commonly pair both for hedging and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved forceful upward influence (spot levels in superior ranges), swiftly amplifying local PKR valuation via import outlays and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy domains secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through assorted market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting amplified participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s vigorous progression in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent shifts have advanced into this surging period—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.