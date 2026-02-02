Silver Rate in Pakistan Today- February 2, 2026

Karachi, February 2, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have continued their downward trend for several consecutive days, with the chandi ka rate today settling around Rs. 8,919–9,002 per tola—reflecting notable losses driven by a sharp correction in international precious metals markets.

This follows earlier highs where silver benefited from strong safe-haven and industrial demand.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 7,655–7,716 per 10 grams and Rs. 765.5–771.6 per gram, marking a substantial pullback from levels seen earlier in the period (with some tracking showing drops exceeding 20–38% in short timeframes in certain reports). The decline aligns closely with gold’s recent slide, as both metals face pressure from global factors.

Despite the current dip, silver’s long-term outlook remains supported by its unique industrial applications and historical correlation with gold during economic uncertainty.

Key Factors Driving the Recent Silver Price Decline in Pakistan

1. Tied to Global Gold Correction – International gold fell sharply (e.g., $215 per ounce drop to around $4,676–4,712), pulling silver along as investors adjusted positions after prior rallies, directly impacting local PKR-denominated prices.

2. International Silver Market Adjustment – Global spot silver eased significantly (around $78–85/oz ranges in recent data), leading to lower imported costs and reduced local bullion rates.

3. Profit-Taking and Market Sentiment – After strong earlier gains, traders booked profits amid volatility, contributing to the multi-day sell-off in both international and domestic markets.

4. Local Currency and Economic Influences – Rupee dynamics and broader economic sentiment amplified the international moves, though silver’s industrial demand (solar, EVs, electronics) continues to provide underlying support for potential rebounds.

Market observers note that silver has experienced volatile swings recently, with earlier monthly gains reversing sharply in this correction phase. Investors and buyers should monitor daily Sarafa updates closely, as rates remain sensitive to global spot changes and local demand.

For real-time and precise quotes, refer to trusted platforms like UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, Hamariweb, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to be an interesting asset amid shifting trends—stay updated for informed decisions.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (February 2, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 765.5 – 771.6 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 7,655 – 7,716 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 8,919 – 9,002 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and aggregated from latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports.