Silver Rate Today in Pakistan- February 3, 2026

Karachi, February 3, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have shown signs of stabilization and slight recovery today, with the chandi ka rate settling at Rs. 8,943 per tola—reflecting a modest uptick from recent lows amid a rebound in international precious metals markets. After a period of sharp declines, silver is regaining some ground as global sentiment improves and safe-haven demand returns.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 7,675 per 10 grams and Rs. 767.5 per gram, aligning with reports of silver gaining around 6% internationally (spot levels near $84–$87 per ounce) after earlier volatility. This follows gold’s rebound (with local 24K gold climbing toward Rs. 540,000+ per tola), highlighting the metals’ correlated movement.

While still below earlier peaks, today’s levels indicate potential stabilization, supported by industrial demand and renewed investor interest.

Key Factors Supporting Silver’s Modest Recovery in Pakistan

1. Global Precious Metals Rebound – International silver rose notably (up ~6% in recent sessions to around $84–$87/oz), driven by profit-taking reversals and renewed safe-haven buying, directly lifting local PKR rates.

2. Tied to Gold’s Strength – Gold’s recovery (international spot around $4,800–$4,900/oz) provides positive momentum for silver, as both metals often move together during market recoveries and economic uncertainty.

3. Ongoing Industrial Demand – Silver’s essential role in solar energy, electric vehicles, electronics, and green technologies continues to support prices, helping cushion against pure speculative sell-offs.

4. Local Market and Currency Dynamics – After recent sharp corrections, Pakistani rupee fluctuations and hedging demand have contributed to today’s steadier tone in Sarafa markets.

Market analysts suggest watching for continued global cues, as silver remains volatile but retains long-term appeal due to its dual precious and industrial nature. Recent weeks saw dramatic swings—earlier gains reversed sharply before this stabilization phase.

Buyers and investors should check live quotes from trusted sources before any transactions, as rates can shift quickly with international spot prices and local sentiment.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to platforms like UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, Hamariweb, or your local Karachi Sarafa market.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan (February 3, 2026)

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 767.5 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 7,675 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 8,943 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports.