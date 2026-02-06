Silver Rate Today in Pakistan- February 6, 2026

Karachi, February 6, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have surged notably today, with the chandi ka rate reaching Rs. 13,003 per tola—marking a strong upward move driven by renewed global precious metals momentum and solid local demand.

This increase follows a period of fluctuations, as silver benefits from its close correlation with gold and growing industrial interest.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 11,145 per 10 grams and Rs. 1,114.5 per gram, reflecting gains after earlier corrections. The rally aligns with international silver recovering strongly, while gold’s continued upward trend reinforces silver’s appeal as a safe-haven and affordable investment option.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

1. Gold’s rebound (local 24K near Rs. 531,000 per tola, international spot around $4,900–$5,000+/oz) continues to support silver, as both metals attract hedging flows amid global economic uncertainty.

2. Global spot silver has shown positive movement after recent adjustments, boosting local PKR prices through import costs and exchange rate effects.

3. Silver’s vital role in solar energy, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable technologies sustains demand, helping prices recover quickly from dips and supporting long-term bullish sentiment.

4. After recent volatility, renewed buying interest in Pakistan—driven by inflation hedging and silver’s affordability compared to gold—has contributed to today’s upward shift in Sarafa markets.

Market experts observe that silver has displayed significant swings in recent weeks, with corrections followed by sharp rebounds. The current rise highlights its resilience and dual nature as both a precious and industrial metal.

Buyers, investors, and jewelers should monitor live quotes closely, as rates remain sensitive to international spot changes, USD/PKR movements, and daily sentiment.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan February 6, 2026

Weight Rate (PKR) Notes 1 Gram 1,114.5 Fine/Pure Silver 10 Grams 11,145 Fine/Pure Silver 1 Tola 13,003 Standard Rate

Rates are approximate and based on latest Karachi Sarafa/local reports.