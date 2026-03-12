Silver Rate Today in Pakistan- March 12, 2026

Karachi, March 12, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have continued their strong upward trajectory today, with the chandi ka rate reaching Rs. 11,102 per tola—reflecting robust gains fueled by international precious metals momentum and active domestic demand. This solid advance extends the recent bullish phase, as silver demonstrates keen sensitivity to global market signals.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,516 per 10 grams and Rs. 951.6 per gram, supported by international spot silver strength and its close tie to gold. The metal is attracting heightened interest as a prudent safe-haven choice and vital industrial component in the current economic setting.

This surge aligns with gold’s firm positioning (local 24K gold at Rs. 543,262 per tola), illustrating the synchronized performance of the two metals amid ongoing market strength and safe-haven flows.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s elevated levels (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates high) lift silver, as investors often pair both for hedging and diversification during uncertainty. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has maintained upward pressure (spot levels in higher ranges), directly enhancing local PKR pricing via import costs and exchange rate effects. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s essential roles in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and renewable energy sectors ensure steady consumption, reinforcing prices across varied conditions. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani purchasers and jewelers are showing increased involvement with silver as protection against inflation and a more accessible precious metal compared to gold, fueling today’s positive trend in Sarafa markets.

Analysts highlight silver’s dynamic yet promising profile—recent upward shifts have solidified into this surging phase—backed by investment appeal and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.