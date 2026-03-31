Silver Rate Today in Pakistan- March 31, 2026

Karachi, March 31, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have held steady with a firm tone today, with the chandi ka rate at Rs. 7,311–7,341 per tola—showing resilience driven by international precious metals trends and ongoing local demand. This stable performance follows recent market movements, as silver continues to respond to global signals.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 6,275–6,292 per 10 grams and Rs. 627.5–629.2 per gram, supported by international spot silver activity and its reliable linkage to gold. The metal maintains appeal as a practical safe-haven choice and essential industrial resource in the current economic climate.

This steadiness aligns with gold’s positioning (local 24K gold around Rs. 493,500 per tola), highlighting the synchronized dynamics between the two metals amid ongoing market conditions.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Movement in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid footing (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates firm) supports silver, as traders regularly combine both for protection and diversification aims. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has preserved upward influence (spot levels in elevated ranges), swiftly amplifying local PKR valuation via import outlays and currency exchange impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s pivotal applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and clean energy domains secure ongoing uptake, fortifying prices through assorted market situations. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani acquirers and jewelers are exhibiting steady participation with silver as a shield against inflation and a comparatively economical precious metal relative to gold, powering today’s firm trend in Sarafa markets.

Analysts stress silver’s oscillating yet hopeful nature—recent movements have sustained this steady phase—upheld by investment attractiveness and industrial core elements.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

Current Silver Rates in Pakistan- March 31, 2026