Silver Rate Today in Pakistan- March 6, 2026

Karachi, March 6, 2026 – Silver prices in Pakistan have continued their robust upward trend today, with the chandi ka rate reaching Rs. 11,203 per tola—reflecting strong momentum driven by international precious metals strength and sustained local buying interest. This advance builds on recent gains, as silver demonstrates sharp responsiveness to global market developments.

Current local rates stand at Rs. 9,602 per 10 grams and Rs. 960.2 per gram, supported by international spot silver activity and its firm linkage to gold. The metal is attracting growing attention as a reliable safe-haven option and essential industrial resource in the prevailing economic climate.

This rise corresponds with gold’s firm positioning (local 24K gold in the Rs. 540,000+ range), highlighting the synchronized performance of the two metals during periods of ongoing market strength.

Key Factors Driving the Silver Price Increase in Pakistan

Strong Link to Gold Rally – Gold’s solid levels (international spot near $5,100+/oz and local rates elevated) bolster silver, as investors frequently pair both for hedging and diversification. International Spot Silver Momentum – Global silver has upheld upward pressure (spot levels in higher ranges), directly enhancing local PKR pricing via import costs and exchange rate impacts. Reliable Industrial Demand – Silver’s crucial applications in solar panels, electric vehicles, electronics, and sustainable energy ensure persistent consumption, fortifying prices through varied market scenarios. Local Buyer Engagement – Pakistani purchasers and jewelers are displaying increased involvement with silver as protection against inflation and a more affordable precious metal versus gold, fueling today’s positive trend in Sarafa markets.

Analysts emphasize silver’s dynamic yet encouraging profile—recent movements have progressed into this surging phase—backed by investment appeal and industrial fundamentals.

Buyers and investors should always verify live Sarafa market quotes prior to transactions, as prices respond swiftly to international shifts and local conditions.

For the most accurate real-time updates, refer to trusted platforms like Hamariweb, UrduPoint, FOREX.pk, or the Karachi Sarafa market. Silver continues to present interesting opportunities in the current precious metals environment—stay updated for well-timed choices.