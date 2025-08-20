Silver rates fall in Pakistan amid global decline â August 20, 2025

KARACHI: Silver rates in Pakistan declined on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, in line with a downward trend in the international market, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The rates of silver dropped by Rs96 per tola, reaching Rs3,935, while the rate for 10 grams fell by Rs82, closing at Rs3,373. On the global stage, silver also witnessed a decline of $0.96, falling to $37.02 per ounce from the previous rate of $37.98.

Gold prices mirrored this downward movement. The rate of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs1,400, settling at Rs355,200, down from Rs356,600 on the previous trading day. Likewise, 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs1,201 to Rs304,526, compared to Rs305,727 earlier. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also decreased by Rs1,101, reaching Rs279,158 from Rs280,259.

Internationally, gold prices fell by $14, closing at $3,325 per ounce, down from $3,339.

Silver prices in Pakistan are updated daily and vary across major cities, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Faisalabad.

As a precious metal with the symbol Ag and atomic number 47, silver holds cultural and economic significance in Pakistan. It is commonly used in jewellery, ornaments, and decorative artefacts. Additionally, silver is regarded as a safe-haven asset, offering a hedge against economic uncertainties.

Its demand is also driven by industrial applications, particularly in electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.

Silver prices in the local market are influenced by a combination of global market trends, exchange rates, government policies, and domestic supply and demand. Speculative activity and seasonal demand further contribute to price volatility.