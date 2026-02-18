Female passenger arriving from Dubai detained at Karachi Airport; 6kg silver recovered

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs foiled a silver smuggling attempt at Jinnah International Airport by detaining a female passenger arriving from Dubai.

According to customs officials, more than 6 kilograms of silver bricks, valued at approximately Rs7 million, were recovered from the passenger’s possession.

Officials said the woman, who holds dual nationality, arrived in Karachi on a flight from Dubai. Upon suspicion, a customs lady officer conducted a physical search and recovered six one-kilogram silver bars concealed on her person.

The total estimated value of the seized silver in local and international markets is around Rs7 million.

The silver was confiscated, and a case has been registered under the Customs Act, 1969. Further legal proceedings are underway, customs authorities confirmed.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in coordination with Qatari authorities, seized 4.48 kilograms of cocaine at Islamabad International Airport and arrested two suspects in a joint, intelligence-led operation.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the operation stemmed from enhanced cooperation agreed upon during the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Conference on Counter Narcotics held in Islamabad in April 2025.

Acting on shared intelligence, ANF officials intercepted a Pakistani woman, identified as Sehrish Bano, who was travelling from Sharjah to Islamabad via Doha.

A search of her hand-carried trolley bag led to the recovery of 4.482 kg of cocaine concealed in a manner designed to evade detection.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that her handler—also linked to the intended recipient—was waiting outside the airport’s arrival area. ANF teams subsequently carried out a follow-up operation and arrested the handler, identified as Amir Asad Ullah, along with his vehicle.