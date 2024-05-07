SIM blocking issue: FBR, Telcos fail to reach consensus

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Telecom companies failed to reach consensus regarding the blocking mobile SIMs of identified non-filers nationwide, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-informed sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the Cellular Mobile Companies refused to block the SIMs of 506,000 identified non-compliant taxpayers due to technical and operational obstacles.

“In a statement, Telecom companies stated that there are legal complexities in implementing FBR’s directives,” Sources claimed.

Meanwhile, sources quoting FBR officials that there will be another round of talks will be held soon between mobile operators and authorities.

However, the CMOs have not assured to implement FBR’s directives.

A day earlier, the Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) declared the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) move to block SIMs of the non-filers as a violation of the Pakistan Telecommunication Act.

The telecom companies have penned a letter to the Ministry of Information Technology and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), highlighting concerns and legal constraints regarding the blocking of 500,000 SIMs of non-filers.

The letter emphasizes that telecom companies are mandated to provide uninterrupted services to consumers under the Telecom Act. It underscores that the sudden blocking of mobile SIMs contravenes legal provisions, potentially inviting legal action from affected customers.

They assert that the decision lacks a comprehensive review of constitutional and legal aspects, posing a threat to taxpayers’ rights and the telecom industry.

The letter advocates for compliance with prevailing legal requirements before the termination of SIMs, urging for transparency in implementing tax laws.

Additionally, it calls for a mass media campaign to raise awareness about the ban on non-filers, emphasizing the importance of informed public discourse.

The telecom industry emphasizes the need for adherence to legal procedures and transparency in enforcing tax laws, urging the FBR to reconsider the implementation of the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) in light of legal complexities and consumer rights.