SIM blocking issue: FBR to ‘move’ court against PTA, Telcos

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to move court against Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecom companies (Telcos) for not blocking SIMs of non-filers, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, FBR will take legal action against telecom companies if they fail to block SIMs of 500,000 non-filers by May 15.

Sources said The FBR has consulted with its legal team to file a petition in the Islamabad High Court against telecom companies, including PTA, for not complying with the orders to block the SIM cards of non-filers.

The FBR and Ministry of Finance have agreed to take action against PTA and telecom companies for not implementing the orders to block SIM cards of non-filers despite the passage of over 10 days, sources added.

The move came after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Telecom companies failed to reach consensus regarding the blocking mobile SIMs of identified non-filers nationwide.

Sources close to the development revealed that the Cellular Mobile Companies refused to block the SIMs of 506,000 identified non-compliant taxpayers due to technical and operational obstacles.

READ: SIMS of over 500,000 non-filers to be blocked

“In a statement, Telecom companies stated that there are legal complexities in implementing FBR’s directives,” Sources claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued an income tax general order on April 30, calling the authorities to block the SIM cards of more than 506,000 identified non-compliant taxpayers across the nation