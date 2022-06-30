Pakistan’s Dumbo: Goat with biggest ears goes viral

Mother nature continues to enthral and takes us by surprise with different and unique creatures roaming around the earth. In Karachi, a goat similar to the Disney creature Dumbo has left us mesmerised.

The small-sized goat, named Simba Pakistani, is owned by Karachiite named Mohammad Hassan Narejo. Speaking exclusively with ARY Digital, he said the animal holds the record for the longest ears.

He said the previous record of 43 centimetres belonged to a goat of the Hijazi breed in Saudi Arabia.

Mohammad Hassan Narejo said the “lady” breed of his goat is on the verge of extinction due to lack of care. He added he will do whatever he can to save the Dumbo-like goat.

The goat’s keeper, speaking about its diet, said the animal starts to behave like a lion when fed milk. He added it does things which have been forbidden to him.

Mohammad Hassan Narejo said he has hired a special keeper for its care. He added the animal has a bed and mattress of its own.

It has won a beauty contest this year and has a trophy and shield to its name.

