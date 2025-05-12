Simu Liu gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Allison Hsu

Hollywood star Simu Liu, of Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ fame, has been engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Allison Hsu, he confirmed in an Instagram post.

Canadian actor Simu Liu, 36, who has been dating Allison Hsu, a marketing professional, 28, for a few years, got engaged to her following a dreamy proposal in Paris over the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Hsu (@allison)

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday night, Hsu first broke the news, with their proposal pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower, flaunting the massive rock on her left ring finger. “Us forever,” she wrote in the caption of the six-photo gallery, followed by a series of ring and white heart emojis.

Soon after the announcement post by his fiancée, the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ actor followed with a single picture of them, sharing a kiss, and captioned, “From weekends in Paris, day trips to Palm Springs, long nights on set, afternoons vegging on the couch and everything in between, I choose you forever and always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

She responded to his post and commented, “I love you fiancé!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Thousands of their fans and fellows also commented on their posts, extending heartfelt engagement wishes for the lovebirds.

