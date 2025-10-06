Sindh Cabinet abolishes death certificate fee

KARACHI: The Sindh Cabinet has approved the abolition of the death certificate fee, allowing citizens to obtain death certificates free of charge at the municipal, union council, and town committee levels, ARY News reported.

According to the official spokesperson, the decision to eliminate the death certificate fee follows the cabinet’s earlier move in September 2024 to provide free birth registration.

The initiative is part of the Sindh government’s commitment, in collaboration with the United Nations and global partners, to strengthen the province’s civil registration and vital statistics (CRVS) system.

Under the new arrangement, the Sindh government will bear NADRA’s service charges to ensure that no citizen has to pay for obtaining a death certificate. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said the measure aims to facilitate the public and promote the digital registration of vital events under the Local Government Act 2013.

The proposal to waive the death certificate fee was endorsed by the Law and Finance Departments, validated by the Chief Secretary, and subsequently approved by the Cabinet.

“The decision has been made to make citizens’ lives easier and to modernize the provincial registration system,” the Chief Minister added.

