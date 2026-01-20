Sindh abolishes marks system in exams, introduces new grading structure

Karachi: The Sindh government has abolished the marks-based evaluation system across all educational boards across the province, approving a new grading system for matriculation and intermediate examinations.

Provincial Minister for Universities and Education Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu said the decision was taken in line with the federal policy of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) to bring uniformity across educational boards nationwide.

Under the new policy, student performance will be assessed through grades instead of numerical marks, in accordance with international standards. The grading system will be implemented in phases across Sindh.

The new system will be introduced in 2026 for the annual examinations of class 9 and class 11, and in 2027 for class 10 and class 12 examinations, the minister said.

Explaining the grading criteria, Rahu said A++ grade will be awarded for 96–100%, A+ grade for 91–95%, A grade for 86–90%, B++ grade for 81–85%, B+ grade for 76–80%, B grade for 71–75%.

Similarly, a C+ grade will be awarded for 61–70%, C grade for 51–60%, D grade for 40–50%, classified as emerging, and U grade for below 40%, considered under-graded.

The minimum passing mark has been set at 40%, and any student scoring below this threshold in a subject will be declared as failed.

The minister stated that the objective of the new grading policy is to ensure uniformity among educational boards nationwide. He added that once the grading system is fully implemented nationwide, a GPA-based system will be introduced in the future.