Sindh ACE approves inquiry against 50 govt officers

KARACHI: The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has approved an inquiry against 50 government officers on Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the chief secretary of Sindh presided over the anti-corruption meeting in several cases.

The ACE has approved registering FIRs against the officers involved in corruption cases in the new Sindh Secretariat and other projects.

An open inquiry will start against former deputy director of food authority Nasrullah and former DFC Khairpur.

The ACE also approved an inquiry against the former regional director of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Naveed Asim over illegal construction in Hyderabad.

Earlier, an Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) team raided the office of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and seized important documents.

The anti-corruption team raided three SBCA offices in Karachi’s Central, South and East districts after complaints of “irregularities”. The ACE team sought records from SBCA officials in mega corruption cases.

After taking the record into custody, the ACE team left the office. During the raid, the ACE team also questioned a few officers of SBA.

Sources said that the SBCA district South director flew away when ACE arrived at the office.

ACE officials said the record would be examined thoroughly and action would be taken against responsible persons.

