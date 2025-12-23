Sindh achieves $740m PPP milestones with EnerTech: CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has stated that his government is setting new benchmarks in infrastructure development, energy, innovation, and environmental sustainability through strategic Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), as the province marked three major milestones with EnerTech Holding Company on Tuesday.

The ceremony organised to mark the Commercial Operations Date (COD) of the Nabisar–Vajihar Water Supply Project, the execution of the concession agreement for the NED Science & Technology Park, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the TP-IV Wastewater Treatment Project collectively, these projects represent investments exceeding $740 million at the CM House.

Provincial ministers, Special Assistant to CM on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, CEO EnerTech Holding Co., Kuwait Mr Abdullah Al Mutairi, diplomats and others.

Speaking at a ceremony, Mr Shah said, his initiatives under the PPP framework reflect Sindh’s “firm commitment to infrastructure development, energy security, innovation, environmental sustainability, and effective public-private collaboration.”

The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers, senior officials, representatives of EnerTech Holding Company, diplomats, bankers, financial and legal advisers, and representatives of national media organisations.

A $215 million water for Thar coal

Terming the Nabisar–Vajihar Water Supply Project a landmark achievement and one of the largest and most complex PPP schemes in Sindh’s history, the chief minister said the project would ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply to Thar coal power plants.

“This project ensures a reliable and sustainable water supply to Thar coal power projects, directly supporting 1,650 megawatts of power generation and contributing to a reduction in the national cost of electricity,” he said.

The $215m project will supply 45 cusecs of water to Thar Block-I power plants. Implemented under a government-to-government PPP arrangement, it has attracted significant foreign direct investment, backed by close cooperation between the governments of Sindh and Kuwait.

Mr Shah said Sindh possesses the world’s sixth-largest coal reserves in Thar, which had remained unutilised for decades. “Tharparkar has now surprised everyone. Today, the cheapest electricity in the world is being produced from Thar coal,” he claimed.

The CM recalled that water availability had been one of the biggest challenges for the Thar coal projects. “We consciously decided not to use river water, as it is already scarce. Instead, we developed an alternative solution,” he said, referring to the Nabisar–Vajihar scheme.

Despite global economic headwinds, including inflation, commodity price volatility and high interest rates, the project successfully achieved COD. The chief minister said this was “a testament to the resilience, professionalism and determination of all stakeholders involved”.

Mr Shah congratulated CEO EnerTech Water (Pvt) Ltd, Mr Abdullah Al Mutairi, for completing the project within agreed timelines and achieving cost savings of over Rs7 billion, adding that the PPP framework had once again demonstrated its ability to mobilise private capital for critical public infrastructure.

NED Science & Technology Park

The chief minister said the execution of the concession agreement for the NED Science & Technology Park marked another historic milestone, as it would be Pakistan’s first university-based science and technology park developed under the PPP mode.

With an estimated cost of $125m, the project aims to promote research commercialisation, technology transfer, start-up incubation and industry–academia collaboration. “Anchored at NED University, this project will position Sindh as a hub for the knowledge-based economy and create high-value employment opportunities,” the CM said.

Mr Shah noted that the project, being undertaken with EnerTech, a subsidiary of the Kuwait government, had previously faced multiple hurdles, including regulatory constraints. “This project has been inaugurated several times before, but now it is final. Today, we are implementing the concession agreement,” he remarked, urging EnerTech to complete the scheme at the fastest possible pace.

Murad Shah said that once operational, the technology park would offer facilities comparable to those in Silicon Valley. “After the establishment of the technology park, our young engineers will no longer need to go abroad for opportunities,” he added, noting that physical work would begin shortly after the formal launch.

TP-IV Wastewater Treatment Project

Discussing the importance of environmental sustainability, the chief minister said the TP-IV Wastewater Treatment Project, with an estimated cost exceeding $400m, would address a long-standing gap in Karachi’s wastewater management.

“This project will ensure environmentally compliant wastewater treatment while providing industrial-grade water to Karachi’s industries – a milestone that has remained unachieved at both provincial and federal levels until now,” he said.

The CM described the scheme, to be implemented jointly by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and EnerTech, as the largest initiative of its kind in the city and said it would significantly improve wastewater management and support industrial growth.

Broader PPP portfolio

Mr Shah said these milestones formed part of Sindh’s broader PPP portfolio, which includes flagship road and infrastructure schemes such as the Hyderabad–Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway, Karachi–Thatta Dual Carriageway, and Shahrah-e-Bhutto Expressway, as well as major initiatives in public transport, water, education, health and urban infrastructure.

The CM noted that projects such as the Hyderabad–Mirpurkhas Dual Carriageway and the Sir Aga Khan Jhirk–Mulah Katyar Bridge had fully retired their commercial debt, while the Karachi–Thatta Dual Carriageway completed its debt repayment this year. He added that the 12-km Kashmore–Kandhkot bridge on the River Indus was nearing completion and would benefit the entire country.

Regional connectivity, Mr Shah said, had improved with the completion of the M-9 to N-5 Link Road, while the Shahrah-e-Bhutto Expressway was now expected to be completed by March 2026. “I am not satisfied with the delay, but once completed, the expressway will significantly reduce traffic pressure in Karachi,” he said.

The chief minister said the Port to Qayyumabad elevated corridor project would also be launched soon, with a target completion time of one year. “This project will reduce travel time for port traffic from over an hour to around 25 minutes, allow 24-hour movement of port-related traffic and double operational efficiency,” he claimed.

EnerTech chief lauds Sindh government, PPP framework

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Executive of EnerTech Holding Company, Abdullah Al-Mutairi, appreciated the Sindh government for its strong institutional support, stating that the Nabisar–Vajihar Water Supply Project was completed on time due to the full cooperation of the provincial government. “The timely completion of the Nabisar-Vajihar project would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the Sindh government,” Al-Mutairi said.

He described Sindh’s Public–Private Partnership (PPP) Unit as one of the finest institutional frameworks, noting that it is playing a pivotal role in the province’s socio-economic development by enabling large-scale and complex infrastructure projects.

Al-Mutairi said that the water supply to Thar coal projects would significantly support power generation as well as the broader development of energy and allied infrastructure in the region. “The provision of water to Thar coal projects will be a game changer for electricity generation and future industrial growth,” he remarked.

Paying tribute to the provincial leadership, the EnerTech chief termed Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah a visionary leader, under whose guidance several critical projects had been initiated and successfully advanced. “His leadership has been instrumental in translating ambitious development plans into on-ground realities,” Al-Mutairi added.

He reaffirmed EnerTech Holding Company’s commitment to continuing its partnership with the Government of Sindh in delivering sustainable, high-impact infrastructure projects for the benefit of the province and the country.