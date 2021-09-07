Sindh to take action against officials involved in issuing fake domiciles, PRCs

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided on Tuesday to take strict action against the officials involved in issuing the fake domiciles, Permanent Residence Certificates (PRCs) in the province, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi to discuss the issue of fake domiciles in the province.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the wrong use of the domiciles and PRCs to get jobs in the province.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on June 8, 2020, had ordered to investigate the matter of the issuance of fake domiciles and PRCs in the province.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, CM Sindh said 432 domiciles and 154 PRCs were found suspicious during the inquiry in Larkana, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Ghotki and Jamshoro districts.

He directed the authorities to decide about the 154 suspicious cases of domiciles within 30 days and added that the committee of the Sindh home ministry will hear the pleas into the matter.

Last year, the inquiry committee probing into fake domicile scandal in its report sent to the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, declared deputy commissioners ‘responsible’ for the scandal.

The committee had urged the provincial government to immediately terminate the employees who have managed to get jobs on the basis of fake domiciles.

It was demanded to hold a separate high-level inquiry to scrutinise domiciles issued during the last 10 years.