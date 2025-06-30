Sindh Agri officials suspended for absenteeism, mismanagement

KARACHI: In a conclusive action to impose discipline and accountability, the Sindh Agriculture Department has suspended 28 officials, including four deputy directors, for absenteeism and administrative negligence, ARY News reported.



The action follows a series of spot checks conducted across several districts by Agriculture Secretary Sohail Ahmed Qureshi, under the directive of Sindh Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar.

The checks, which covered offices in Hyderabad, Thatta, and Tando Allahyar, exposed pervasive absence and operational inadequacies.

Along with Additional Secretaries Idrees Ahmed Khoso and Ahmed Ali Sheikh, Secretary Qureshi studied the performance of local agricultural offices and found numerous staff members absent without explanation.

Among those suspended officials are deputy directors, assistant directors, field assistants, junior clerks, sub-engineers, and officers from the water management division.

The Sindh Agriculture Department emphasised that this activity is included in a broader initiative to improve service delivery and guarantee accountability within the department.

Secretary Qureshi also directed officials to reinforce engagement with farmers and submit instant reports on the challenges faced by the agricultural community.

He reviewed the availability and pricing of fertilisers, seeds, and agricultural equipment, and demanded detailed stock and quality reports from relevant departments.

The crackdown conducted by the Sindh Agriculture Department shows the department’s ongoing efforts to modernise agricultural governance and address longstanding issues of inefficiency.

The suspended officials are likely to face further departmental inquiries, and replacements will be appointed to ensure continuous service to farmers across Sindh.

