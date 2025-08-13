Sindh CM blasts federal govt over ‘slow’ pace on uplift projects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday hit out at the federal government over the pace of development projects in the province.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the New Hub Canal, the chief minister criticised ‘unfulfilled’ financial commitments to federally funded uplift projects in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

“One Prime Minister had announced Rs1100 billion for Karachi, but we didn’t even get Rs11. Another Prime Minister promised Rs162 billion, but we didn’t receive Rs162 either,” Murad added.

“We are not happy with the speed at which the federal government is working.”

The chief minister said that it is only the Pakistan Peoples Party that has planned and completed projects for Karachi, crediting Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s strategy for ‘compelling’ the federal government to cooperate.

The new canal, he said, would bring an additional 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to the city, doubling the capacity previously carried by the old canal.

Murad said that the old canal could not transport even 60 MGD effectively, but the new infrastructure would overcome that limitation. “We built this canal within the fixed time and budget, without any cost escalation,” he stated. “This is a gift to Karachiites ahead of Independence Day.”

The chief minister also announced that the restoration of the old canal would be completed by December, further boosting the city’s water capacity to 140 MGD. He added that the provincial government was negotiating with the federal government to increase Sindh and Balochistan’s water quota, citing improved water availability due to climate change.

Read More: Bilawal calls PM ‘Shehbaz slow’ over delay in K-IV project

Murad said a 35 MGD water treatment plant would also be completed in September to supply industries, freeing up potable water for domestic use. Once the augmentation phase of K-IV is completed through arrangements with the World Bank, Karachi will receive 550 MGD of water, significantly easing shortages.

The New Hub Canal spans 21.8 kilometres and includes 11 aqueducts, 19 culverts, and four bridges, with a total capacity of 130 MGD. Phase II of the project involves restoring the old canal, with 21.8 km of its section already closed for accelerated work. The Manghopir pumping station’s 150 MGD capacity is also being restored, alongside the refurbishment of the filtration plant.