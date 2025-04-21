web analytics
Sindh allocates funds for new vehicles for commissioners, DCs

By Sanjay Sadhwani
Sanjay Sadhwani is ARY News' Special Correspondent in Karachi

The Sindh government has decided to provide new 2755cc vehicles for commissioners, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification released by Sindh Finance department, a total of Rs522.6 million will be spent on the procurement of new government vehicles.

Five commissioners across Sindh will receive new vehicles worth Rs100.8 million.

The Sindh government has also decided to provide new Revo Dala vehicles to all 29 deputy commissioners across the province.

New Revo vehicles worth Rs401.5 million will be purchased for the deputy commissioners, as per the budget notification issued.

Read more: SHC bins plea against double-cabin vehicles purchase for assistant commissioners

On March 28, the constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the procurement of 138 double-cabin vehicles for assistant commissioners in the province.

On September 5, the Sindh government decided to buy new vehicles worth Rs2 billion for assistant commissioners

As per details, Sindh’s general administration department penned a letter to the finance department for the release of Rs2 bln for buying new double cabin vehicles for 138 assistant commissioners.

Following the development, Jamaat-e-Islami challenged the move of Sindh government in the high court.

