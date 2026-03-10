Schools to remain closed till March 31 in Sindh

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has announced the closure of educational institutions in the province from tomorrow (March 11) up to March 31.

A session of the Sindh Cabinet decided that the examinations will be held in time despite the schools’ holidays. Exams will continue as scheduled, and institutions are allowed to conduct online classes to ensure continuity.

The provincial cabinet has stated that all measures announced by the federal government to address the energy crisis will be enforced in Sindh.

“The ministers’ salaries and perks in Sindh will be slashed as the federal government has announced,” the cabinet stated.

According to an official notification, all schools in Baluchistan will remain closed from today until March 23, 2026. In addition, colleges and technical institutes in Quetta — both public and private — will be closed from March 10 to March 23, 2026.

The provincial government stated that the decision was taken in view of the current tense regional situation and to mitigate potential disruptions. The closure is also part of measures to conserve fuel amid the crisis.

The fuel shortage comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which has reduced Pakistan’s fuel reserves to just 28 days. Recently, petrol prices were increased by Rs55 per litre, pushing the retail price above Rs321 per litre.

Similarly, in Punjab, all educational institutions — including schools, colleges, and universities — will remain closed until March 31. Exams will continue as scheduled, and institutions are allowed to conduct online classes to ensure continuity.