Sindh announces another public holiday after Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI: The Sindh government declared April 4 as a public holiday across the province to mark the death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, all government offices, autonomous bodies, and educational institutions under its administrative control will remain closed on Friday, the 4th of April.

The public holiday on April 4 will be observed shortly after the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays which will conclude on April 2 in the province.

Read more: Sindh announces Eidul Fitr 2025 holidays

Earlier on March 23, the Pakistan People’s Party’s founder and former prime minister of the country, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was posthumously awarded highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, in a ceremony at the Presidency on Pakistan Day.

A ceremony on 85th Pakistan Day held at the President House in Islamabad to recognize distinguished services of citizens in various walks of life.

Former prime minister Bhutto was awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan for his distinguished services for the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari presented the award to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s daughter Sanam Bhutto in the ceremony.

Bhutto’s grandson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, granddaughter Aseefa Bhutto, Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani and others were also present on the occasion.

Bhuto held reins of Pakistan at a critical time of the country’s history after the fall of Dhaka in 1971. He was removed from the government by a military coup in July 1977 and executed in a dubious murder case on April 04, 1979.

