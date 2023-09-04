Sindh announces holiday on Sept 7

KARACHI: The Sindh caretaker government has decided a holiday on September 7 on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA), ARY News reported on Monday.

The Sindh Education Department decided the closure of private and government schools on September 7. The decision was taken by the steering committee of the education department.

Mourning processions will be taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after the Day of Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions by Yazidi forces in the Battle of Karbala in 61 A.H.