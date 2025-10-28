Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower: Karachi to get new bus route

The Sindh government has announced a new EV bus route from Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower. It has also decided to expand the scope of the People’s Bus Service to three more districts.

These decisions were made in an important meeting of the Transport Department chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, MD SMTA Kanwal Nizam Bhutto, and other senior officials.

On this occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that a new route consisting of fifteen EV buses is being launched from Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower to provide citizens with modern and eco-friendly transport facilities.

In addition, a new batch of double-decker and EV buses will arrive in Karachi soon, while the EV taxi service will be launched in December.

Senior Minister also apprised that the important section of the Yellow Line BRT, Taj Haider Bridge, has been completed and will be opened to the public soon.

He further stated that twenty new buses will be introduced under the People’s Bus Service in Khairpur, Shikarpur, and Naushahro Feroze to extend quality transport services to other cities in the province.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further said that In the initial phase, a training program for women drivers will be started for thirty Pink EV taxis.

The Sindh government has also announced the launch of a scooty training program in partnership with a private company for women and female students in Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana after Karachi.

He said this initiative will not only improve mobility but will also be an important step toward enhancing women’s empowerment and employment opportunities. Women who complete the training will be issued free driving licenses.

Sindh govt approves purchase of 500 Electric buses

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Saturday chairing the 48th meeting of Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy board has approved a purchase of 500 electric buses and construction of an Elevated Freight Expressway Project (EFEP) from Karachi port to Qayyumabad (Jam Sadiq) interchange.