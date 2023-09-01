Sindh announces plan to livestream court proceedings

KARACHI: Caretaker provincial law minister, Barrister Muhammad Omer Soomro announced that the Sindh government will introduce the facility of livestreaming of court proceedings in the province.

The announcement to this effect was made by the, as he addressed a gathering of lawyers of the Hyderabad district bar on Thursday.

The caretaker minister said that the government was trying to resolve all the genuine problems of the lawyers’ community on a priority basis. He said he would send a summary to the interim chief minister to get his approval for the plan of livestreaming of court proceedings.

The livestreaming would enable people to know about the cases being adjudicated in any court.

He said that owing to the livestreaming facility, there would not be any interruption in the court proceedings owing to the commonly occurring issues like the lawyers and litigants being in another city.

He said the interim government would provide books, laptops, and other necessary facilities to the bar associations.

Later, talking to media, the minister said that Justice Isa had been victmised for two years as a baseless reference had been filed against him.