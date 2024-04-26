Sindh announces public holiday

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared May 01 a public holiday across the province in observance of Labour Day, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh issued a notification and announced a public holiday across the province.

As per the cabinet division circular, all schools, and private and government offices across Sindh will observe Labour Day on May 01 and remain closed.

However, the federal government and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are expected to announce a public holiday on May 1.

LABOUR DAY IN PAKISTAN

In Pakistan Labour Day, also known as May Day was declared a national holiday in 1972 when the first labour policy was devised. Pakistan has been member of the ILO since independence in 1947. Pakistan has ratified 36 ILO conventions of which eight are core conventions.

The day is marked by rallies and processions, labour union sessions and seminars, and organized street demonstrations where union leaders and civil society activists deliver speeches about the history and significance of the day and labour rights and express solidarity with workers from around the world.

RISE OF LABOUR MOVEMENTS

Labour Day is an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers. It has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement, which advocated eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest.

The day was first proposed in the late 19th century by trade unionists as the labour movement gained significance. In 1894, the United States Congress unanimously voted to approve legislation to make Labor Day a national holiday which was signed by President Grover Cleveland.

It is celebrated in more than 80 countries around the world. However, many countries such as the United States and Canada celebrate the day on the first Monday of September.