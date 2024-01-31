Sindh announces public holiday on February 5

Sindh government has announced a public holiday on February 5 (Monday) throughout the province on the occasion of “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to a notification issued by the provincial chief secretary, the government offices and educational institutions will remain closed on February 5 to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir living on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world.

It is pertinent to mention here that “Kashmir Solidarity Day” will be observed across the country to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Rallies and public meetings will be held across the country to protest against the brutalities and grave human rights abuses in India-held Kashmir.