Sindh announces summer vacations schedule

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department on Tuesday announced summer vacations in all private and public sector educational institutions, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, summer vacations in all public and private institutions in Sindh will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

“In pursuance of decisions taken in the steering committee meeting on education held on February 22, 2022, all public and private institutions under the administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department Government of Sindh shall remain closed from 01-06-2022 to 07-07-2022 as summer vacation,” the statement issued read.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced vacations in all the private and public sector educational institutions.

ISLAMABAD ANNOUNCES EARLY SUMMER VACATION FOR SCHOOLS

According to KP Education Department, summer vacation in the summer zone schools would be observed from June 1 to August 14 and in the winter zone from July 1 to July 3.

Results for internal examinations in summer and winter zones would be declared on May 31 and June 30, 2022, respectively, as per notification.

Comments