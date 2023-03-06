Sindh announces to set up Counter Terrorism Quick Response Unit

KARACHI: Sindh police have announced to set up a Counter Terrorism Quick Response Unit following the militant attack at the Karachi police office (KPO), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) is considering to train as many as 100 officials for commando training as a measure in the wake of recent militant attacks across Pakistan.

The CTD officials said that Pakistan Bahria’s Special Service Group (SSG) will be appointed to train the group of 25 individuals this month.

The CTD spokesman added that the CTD Commando Group will be the first to respond in case of any terror attack reported across the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that three terrorists from a banned militant group attacked the police chief’s office in Karachi near arterial Sharea Faisal while explosions were also heard before the gunshots.

Rangers and police teams have started a joint operation against the terrorists following the armed attack on the Karachi Police Office (KPO) – the Additional Inspector General (AIG) Office.

The Rangers spokesperson said that the quick response force (QRF) of the paramilitary troops surrounded the KPO building and took their positions. An operation was started by Rangers and police to clear the KPO from terrorists.

Police and Rangers have concluded the operation to clear the Karachi Police Office (KPO) building from terrorists.

Three terrorists were killed in the joint operation of police and Rangers at KPO which continued for around four hours.

After concluding the op, the law enforcers commenced a search operation.

